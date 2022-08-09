Shah Rukh Khan to have cameo appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha which is releasing this Friday (August 11) and is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump . Now there is yet another huge reason to get excited about the movie and it is none other than Shah Rukh Khan ’s cameo appearance. Yeah, you heard that right! After much speculation, Aamir has finally confirmed SRK’s cameo in the film.In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir plays the titular role. The film follows the journey of a Laal (Aamir) as he chases his dreams and love.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.Speaking with Alexandra, when asked how he got Shah Rukh to do a cameo, Aamir said, "Well Shah Rukh is a friend and I told him that I needed someone who can represent what Elvis (Presley) represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you’ (laughs). He was really sweet and he said, ‘Yes’.”Shah Rukh along with the Laal Singh Chaddha team, including Aamir, has so far not spoken about his role in the film. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. A fan had asked him, "Laal Singh Chaddha dekhi (Did you watch Laal Singh Chaddha)?" He had replied, "Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha (Aamir says first show me Pathaan)!! #Pathaan"