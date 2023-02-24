Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' soon

Salman Khan's surprise entry in 'Pathaan' created mass hysteria among audiences and now Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to begin the shooting for his special cameo in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for 'Tiger 3' by the end of April 2023.

A trade source said, "Watch out for Pathaan's entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other's films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!"

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

The source added, "Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Prior to Pathaan, SRK and Salman worked together in 'Karan Arjun', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam'.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Atlee's next action thriller 'Jawan' and in Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki'.

( With inputs from ANI )

