Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to re-release in theatres on Nov 2

The Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films said superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will be once again make its debut in theatres countrywide on his 57th birthday.

According to a report of PTI, the production house shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the romance drama will be screened in PVR, INOX and Cinepolix theatres on Wednesday.

"Palat… as DDLJ is coming back to the big screen. Experience the legendary journey of Raj and Simran on 2nd November, 2022 in theatres across India,” the caption on the post read.