Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ to compete with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ this Christmas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : On Friday, the makers of the upcoming Pan-India action thriller film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas announced the new release date of their film.

‘Salaar’ will now be hitting the theatres on December 22, 2023, and will be facing a big box office clash with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’.

Taking to Instagram, production house Hombale Films shared a new poster of ‘Salaar’ which they captioned, “Coming bloody soon! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

In the intriguing poster, the ‘Baahubali’ actor can be seen with blood on his body.

Helmed by Prashant Neel, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumarn in the lead roles.

Earlier, the makers of ‘Salaar’ unveiled the teaser of their film which received massive responses from the fans.

Titled ‘Salaar –Part 1: Ceasefire’ in the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire and it further goes on to introduce Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on September 28 but was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Now the film will be facing a big clash with SRK’s ‘Dunki’.

SRK recently confirmed the release date of ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released 'Jawan', now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor