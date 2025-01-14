Shahid Kapoor flaunts his 'Deva' look, shares exciting update about film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Actor Shahid Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among his fans regarding his upcoming film 'Deva'.

After sharing film's teaser and video of the song 'Bhasad Macha', Shahid on Tuesday shared a picture of his rugged look with a cigarette in his mouth, exuding intensity and charisma. He also gave an exciting update about the film's trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

He informed everyone that the trailer of Deva will be released next week.

The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor portraying a rebellious police officer tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, 'Deva' also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist in a pivotal role.Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film has generated immense buzz since its announcement.The film is slated for release on January 31, 2025.

'Deva' also marks Shahid's return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor