Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's 'An Impossible Love Story' locked for Dec 7

Mumbai, June 19 Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'An Impossible Love Story' will be releasing on December 7 this year.

Dinesh Vijan shared the news on the official Instagram handle of Maddock Films on Monday morning. The makers also shared a poster of the film featuring the two stars. It had "in cinemas on December 7" written on it.

The poster was captioned: "Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar, A Maddock Films production."

The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra among many other names.

