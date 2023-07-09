Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Was 'Destroyed' After His Kissing Pictures With Then-Girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Went Viral

Shahid Kapoor has finally opened up about his past relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Bollywood stars were in a relationship back in 2004 when a picture of their alleged kiss was leaked online. The photograph which captured Shahid and Kareena kissing each other, was able to create a buzz across the B-town, becoming a trendy topic. Now digging out the age-old incident during an interaction with Midday, Shahid revealed how the controversy took a toll on his personal life.

Shahid spoke about how the leak affected him. “I was destroyed at that time. I was a 24-year-old kid and I felt like my privacy had been invaded and I could not do anything to protect (myself). So I was a mess wondering ‘what’s happened, what's going on?' Of course it affects you a lot and at that age specially. You don't even know your own feelings and you're figuring out how to be with a girl and you're dating. You're both actors, in different places and then this happens.”The interviewer explained how three 'kids' came to their office with the clip from the club and were given ₹500 for it. Shahid laughed with him as they discussed how the interviewer himself must have given them the money.

Shahid also spoke about how things have changed now. “Now you are 100% aware that it's gonna happen. At that time, you were caught off guard by it. It's an informed devil as compared to an uninformed devil kind of a scenario. Also, ab toh meri shadi ho gai, bacche ho gae (I am married with kids now). Nobody is interested in those things about me now. Now, you have other 24 year olds to focus on,” he said.