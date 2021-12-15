Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for Covid after mom Maheep Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. Recently, her mother Maheep Kapoor tested positive for the virus after she attended an intimate dinner party at Karan Johar's house. Apart from her, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan have also tested positive for Covid-19.Shanaya took to her Instagram story and released an official statement. In her post, she mentioned that she tested negative four days ago but when she took the test again as a precautionary measure, she has tested positive.

Shanaya wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone (sic)!”Maheep Kapoor, along with Kareena and Amrita had attended a dinner party at Karan Johar’s Mumbai home on December 8. The bash is now speculated to be the main reason for all three of them having contracted the virus. Seema Khan, who starred with Maheep Kapoor in the Netflix series The Fabolous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has also tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Karan Johar had confirmed that he has tested negative for the virus.

