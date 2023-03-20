Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala's new series titled 'Tooth Pari', first look out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : Television-turned-film actor Shantanu Maheshwari and 'A Suitable Boy' fame Tanya Mktala will headline a new series titled 'Tooth Pari', which will exclusively premiere on the OTT giant Netflix. The first poster of the series is out on Monday.

In the poster, Shantanu is seen in the role of a dentist, holding forceps and Tanya portrays the role of a patient, holding a tooth in her hand. In the title, the letter 'R' of the word 'Pari' is written backwards tickling the curiosity of the fans. The catchline of the series is 'when love bites'.

Taking to Instagram, Shantanu shared the poster of the series with the caption, "This World Oral Hygiene Day I have a not-so-normal patient coming for check-in on her lost tooth. I am rooting for this love story to happen and so should you! Tooth Pari: When Love Bites comes to @netflix_in on the 20th of April!".

Reacting to his post Tanya wrote in the comment section, "Wuhooo! Up for the job doc?"

Sharing the same poster Tanya's version of the caption read, "It's the day of World Oral Hygiene.

My tooth is nowhere to be seen If you have it, it's time you come clean. Because I have many ways to be mean. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites comes to @netflix_in on the 20th of April and I can't wait for you all to see it!"

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser of the series as well. In the teaser, there's a hint that Tanya might be playing the role of a vampire.

"Tooth Pari'' is created by Bengali director Pratim Dasgupta. The series features Revathy, Sikandar Kher, Adil Hussain, Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, apart from daily soaps, Shantanu is popular for his dancing skill. He grabbed the eyeballs of the audience at large in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' opposite Alia Bhatt. Tanya rose to fame in Shimit Amin and Mira Nair's screen adaptation of 'A Suitable Boy.'

