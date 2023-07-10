Sharad Malhotra, Akanksha Puri all set to show their romantic chemistry in 'Baarishon'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Actors Sharad Malhotra and Akanksha Puri opened up on their working experience in the romantic track 'Baarishon'.

Sharad shared his experience of working in the monsoon melody, "'Baarishon' was my first music video shot in the rain. Great experience with the music, collaborations, and working with Akanksha. She's a professional, easygoing girl, making co-actors comfortable. We had fun shooting the video. It was a nice experience with Akanksha, and she knows her strengths and weaknesses. People are praising our chemistry on screen. Expecting cute, melodic, and filmy elements in the song. Hoping for a positive response as a new on-screen pair."

He further opened up on what made him say yes to the song, "I agreed to the project because it's my third or fourth collaboration with Payal. We have a great working relationship and enjoy working together. Payal is incredibly talented, especially with her vocals, and a pleasure to work with. Her husband, Aditya, is the producer and they both prioritize quality work. The video was shot grandly, and the music and melody are impressive. Aditya even managed to bring Udit Narayanji on board, which was a great addition and a dream come true for me. Everything fell into place perfectly, and I believe audiences will enjoy the track. Fingers crossed for a positive response".

Akanksha also shared, "'Baarishon' is our first music video together. Even though we have worked together earlier this has been an opportunity we were waiting for a long time. With 'Baarishon' we are glad that finally we have done a music video together. 'Baarishon' brings back the essence and feel of our melodies in the 90s. The song absolutely delivers the romantic and steamy vibes from the old times with a modern touch".

She said, "It was an immediate yes for 'Baarishon'. I had always manifested being a part of such a sizzling rain song and the dream just came true with 'Baarishon'. In my view, the romance in the rain makes this song the most special for me".

Sung by Udit Narayan and Payal Dev, lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag, music production and arrangement by Aditya Dev, 'Baarishon' will be out on July 11.

