Sheetal Thakur changes her name on social media after marriage to Vikrant Massey

Actress Sheetal Thakur has changed her name on social media after getting hitched to fellow Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey.. The actress has added the Chhapaak star’s name to her name now. While she maintained her solo profile picture, the actress has been sharing a bunch of happy photos from her wedding.

Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend. The couple wed according to traditional Hindu customs on Friday, four days after they reportedly registered their marriage. Massey wore a white sherwani and pastel pagdi while Thakur donned a red striped lehenga. The couple, who began dating in 2015, worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series 'Broken But Beautiful'. Massey tied the knot taking time off from his professional commitments as he was promoting his upcoming film 'Love Hostel', scheduled to release on February 25.

