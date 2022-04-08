Shehnaaz Gill's giddha with elderly neighbours in her 'pind' wins hearts

Unlimited fun, laughter and entertainment is guaranteed with Shehnaaz Gill, and her recent Instagram video clearly depicts that.

On Friday, Shehnaaz, who is currently in her homeland Punjab, took to the photo-sharing application and dropped the video that has won everyone's hearts.

In the clip, she can be seen spending quality time with elderly neighbours, singing songs and doing giddha. All the women happily stood in a circle and sang songs in the neighbourhood. A few children were also a part of the fun giddha session.

"#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan," she captioned the post.

Shehnaaz beautifully performed giddha and imparted charm like a perfect Punjaban in salwar kameez, garnering several likes and comments from the netizens.

"Happiness is seeing you happy," a netizen commented.

"You are so beautiful from inside out," another one wrote.

Earlier, on Thursday, Shehnaaz posted a video in which she can be seen giving 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) vibes by jumping off a tractor and running in the fields.

( With inputs from ANI )

