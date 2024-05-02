Shekhar Suman Opens Up On His Career Downfall, After Elder Son's Death

Shekhar Suman who is known for movies like, Heartless, Chor Machaaye Shor and Airport: Shaira & Me recently opened up about the challenging phase in his Carrer. Shekhar Suman have worked with leading ladies of 90's including Rekha, Juhi Chawla and Padminu Kolhapure, but when he discovered about his elder son being terminally ill the downfall of his Carrer began.

Shekhar stated that, there is no bigger tragedy for a parent than losing your child. Shekhar's son Aayush died of a heart ailment at age of 11. Actor who is currently seen in Netflix Heeramandi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up about the downfall in his Carrer.

In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shekhar Suman said, “There came a low phase when nothing was working. That’s when the struggle started, and it worsened when I discovered in 1989 that my son was terminally ill. That was the end of me, that was the end of my career, I thought that was the end of my life, family, everything. For each day that passed, I sat next to my son, holding him in my arms thinking, ‘One day he is going to go away.

Shekhar Suman mentioned that the family had been grieving long before the loss of their son but found solace in the support of loved ones who helped them navigate the tragedy. "We were in tears long before his departure. He was given eight months, but he only made it to four. Those were the toughest times of my life. I have faced much and witnessed much, but I am thankful to God and the people who assisted me. However, life moves forward. For a parent, there is no greater tragedy than losing a child."

In a previous conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actor shared his experience coping with the loss of his eldest son, stating, "I lost a piece of my heart, someone very dear to me. I wept, banging my head on the ground. I didn't want to continue living. I felt lifeless. The world seemed like a charade where I would smile and laugh, whether for show or out of necessity to sustain my household."

On work front, Shekhar Suman is currently appearing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The Netflix series also features his younger son, Adhyayan Suman.