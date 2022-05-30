Shiamak Davar: Choreographing Ranveer Singh isn't easy

Mumbai, May 30 Celebrated choreographer Shiamak Davar, who was behind the dance performance of the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh at the IPL 2022 grand finale in Ahmedabad on Sunday, says matching up to the energy of the actor wasn't easy.

"Dance and cricket are two things our country loves and lives by, so I had to make sure this performance had to be special," Davar said. "We had designed this performance keeping two things in mind, one the spirit of the game, and the other, Ranveer Singh, the performer."

Speaking about the actor, Davar said: "Ranveer travels around with energy levels that are very difficult to match, but we made sure we incorporated the right songs to make the final a night to remember for both the audience at the stadium and IPL lovers across the country."

The performance was a compilation of superhit tracks from films Ranveer has appeared in, such as 'Khalibali' from 'Padmaavat', 'Jeetega Jeetega' from '83', 'Ainvayi' from 'Band Baja Baraat' and 'Tattad Tattad' from 'Ram Leela'. He also performed on 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', which brought the full house down.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor