Shilpa Shetty to Farah Khan, Bollywood celebs extend birthday wishes to Sunita Kapoor
By ANI | Published: March 25, 2023 05:26 PM 2023-03-25T17:26:37+5:30 2023-03-25T17:30:05+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : On the occasion of actor l Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor's birthday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Sunita Kapoor. Thank you for being soooo amazing. Wishing you all that the universe has to offer. Love you loads."
Actor Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happyyyy birthday pettt love and happiness."
Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Sonu."
Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture of l and Sunita and captioned it, "Happy birthday Chachi Love you."
Actor Padmini Kolhapure shared a picture and wrote, "Hope you're treated like the queen you're today on your special day."
Director Farah Khan shared a video from Sunita Kapoor's birthday celebration and wrote, "This day last year! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kapoor.sunita .. may u always b surrounded by friends n family n people who love u i will celebrate with u whn im back ! Lov u."
Actor l Kapoor and Sunita tied the knot on May 19, 1984. Apart from Sonam, they are also doting parents to producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.
