Shoaib Malik on divorce from Sania Mirza: It is our personal matter, leave it alone

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been hitting headlines more for their divorce rumours than for their reality talk show. The couple has been tight-lipped about their separation and legal issues are reportedly stopping them from making it official.Finally breaking silence on the constant buzz about their divorce, Shoaib Malik told a news portal that it is their personal matter and it should be left alone. He also stated that Sania and he won’t be answering any questions about their separation.

The couple is reportedly not able to announce their divorce because they are facing legal issues which require them to wrap a few professional commitments together, which includes their OTT show titled ‘The Mirza Malik show’.Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010, after dating for five months. The couple welcomed son Izhaan Mirza Malik on October 30. Soon after their divorce rumours hit headlines, it was reported that Shoaib has found love in Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. Reacting to the link-up rumours, Ayesha had clarified on social media that Shoaib was happy with his wife and that she respects the couple. Ayesha had also stated that she is a good friend of the cricketer. While both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are tight-lipped about the official announcement of divorce, the Pakistani cricketer surprised son Izhaan by taking him on a long drive in Lamborghini. Malik spent some quality time with his bundle of joy, as Mirza skipped the long drive with the boys. The Pakistani cricketer enjoyed car drive and shopping in Dubai before he left for Sri Lanka for Lanka Premier League.