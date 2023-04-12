Shocking! 26-year old South Korean actress Jung Chae-Yul found dead in her apartment

South Korean actress Jung Chae-yull, who was seen in Zombie Detective, died at the age of 26 in her home. Her agency Management S confirmed the news of her death soon after with a statement.The agency confirmed that the actress has passed away and her family is hosting a private funeral. They also urged fans to stray away from spreading speculations and rumours. “Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae Yull has left our side on April 11, 2023. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private," the agency said.

“Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place. We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumors," they added. The actress was shooting for her upcoming drama Wedding Impossible. Following the news of her death, the production crew reportedly halted the shooting. “We express our deep condolences. Future filming schedule is under internal discussion,” a representative from the production team said. Chae-yull made her debut in the show Devil’s Runway in 2016. She went on to act in the 2018 film Deep. Following the news of her death, the production crew reportedly halted the shoot and offered their condolences. The future of the drama is currently under internal discussion. The actress starred in the fashion reality TV series Devil’s Runway in 2016, followed by making her film debut in 2018 with Deep. She later starred in the dramas Zombie Detective and I Have Not Done My Best Yet.



