Shooting of director Ram's upcoming film wrapped up

Chennai, April 13 The team of director Ram's upcoming film, featuring actors Nivin Pauly and Soori in the lead, has wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Actor Soori, who will be seen playing one of the lead characters in the film, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

He wrote in Tamil, "Train journeys are an unforgettable part of a person's life. Yesterday was the last day of our train journey for this film. I take leave. It's a wrap from V House Productions."

The actor had joined the sets of director Ram's film in February this year. Actress Anjali plays the female lead in this film, the shooting of which was going on in A R R Film City in Gummidipoondi when Soori joined the team.

One of Tamil cinema's most respected directors, Ram, started work on the film in Rameshwaram's Dhanushkodi last year.

The film, which is yet to be titled, has visuals by cinematographer Ekhambharam and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

