Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz-starrer 'Kartam Bhugtam' juggles astrology and karma

Mumbai, March 27 The upcoming multilingual film ‘Kartam Bhugtam’, which stars Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany, delves into the human psyche as it juggles ancient universal truths about astrology and karma.

The film's title translates to "what goes around, comes around," encapsulating the essence of its intriguing narrative. The movie explores how every action has its consequences.

Talking about the film, Shreyas Talpade said: "For me, 'Kartam Bhugtam' embodies a universal truth - what goes around, comes around. The mystery lies in the unpredictability of when and how karma unfolds. When I heard the title, I was immediately drawn to the film, confident that its story would be as unique and compelling as its name.”

Director Soham P. Shah said: "'Kartam Bhugtam' is a psychological thriller that deals with the intricate workings of Karma. In a year ruled by the planet Saturn, known as the Lord of Karma, our film explores the profound connection between astrology and human destiny.”

Produced by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ will have a pan India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film is set to debut in theatres on May 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor