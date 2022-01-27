Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble for 'God is taking the size of my bra' comment

Shweta Tiwari has landed herself in a controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her innerwear. Recently, she was in Bhopal to promote her upcoming web series 'Show Stopper', which is based on the fashion world and also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy. During the event, Shweta had said that her bra size is being taken by 'bhagwaan'. The statement has not gone down well with many.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the police to investigate Shweta Tiwari's remark and submit a report within 24 hours. Mishra told reporters on Thursday, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter." A video of Tiwari's statement has gone viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear. "Meri bra ka size bhagwaan le rahe hain," she said. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was among the Top 5 contestants of the action based reality show.