Siblings share moments from the life of their favourite Lata Didi

Mumbai, June 18 Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeshkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar shared some interesting anecdotes from Lata's life and journey on the show 'Naam Reh Jaayega'.

Usha says that her sister Lata was close to her family and she shared a loving bond with each of its members.

She shares: "Meena Tai used to always stay with Lata didi during the recording. After recording in the studio, Lata di would ask Meena tai for her thoughts on the song. She would only give a go ahead with the song after Meena's approval. She trusted her a lot."

"She always wanted me to win an award, that was her dream. When she won Bharat Ratna she didn't celebrate it but when I got a Padmashree, she celebrated it like a festival," says her brother Hridaynath, who is a well-known music director.

She used to do a lot of charity work. Usha adds more to this as she says: "Lata di has done a lot of charity work. That too during the time when she was not working much. She has built Asia's biggest and the most affordable hospital in Pune. It was her dream to start an old age home for the veteran music in Bollywood."

In this eight episodes show 'Naam Reh Jaayega', 18 the singers, including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik and others, give tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

The show 'Naam Reh Jaayega' airs on Star Plus.

