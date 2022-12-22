Simple Christmas DIY Decor Ideas for your homes this festive season

Ribbon Decoration: It is an easy and unique way of decorating the Christmas Tree. You can either use a non-wired ribbon or a wired ribbon to decorate the tree. Get different colored ribbons according to your taste.



Fairy Light Decoration: This is one of the easiest yet classy way of decorating a Christmas Tree. You can either use a single color fairy lights or multiple colored. LED celestial fairy lights is one of the best choices to make your Christmas Tree look spectacular.

Balloon Decoration: Balloons are not only inexpensive but the best choice for kids. Everybody loves Christmas decorations, but finding a unique yet easy decoration is not easy. Check the video below and learn how to decorate a Christmas Tree with colorful balloons.

Colored Feathers Decoration: Try this beautiful decoration at home and make this Christmas a special one for your friends and family. Use different colored feathers, ribbons, balls, and other items to make your Christmas Tree look different from others.

Hang Red Socks: One thing that will excite your kids is hanging red socks in the room. You can hang them near their bed or over the fireplace. Since red is the colour of the holiday, you should opt for a pair of socks and fill them with candies and small gifts. It will just elevate the decor of the room and add a vibrant touch.



Holiday Themed Bedsheet: Simply changing the bedsheet on a mundane day just brightens up the room. Therefore, a simple and elegant option to decorate your child’s room is to change the bedsheet to a holiday-themed one. It can have a small cartoon, winter theme, Christmas theme or any holiday theme print.

