Simran Singh, Popular RJ and Instagram influencer, Dies by Suicide in Gurugram Flat

Simran Singh, a popular freelance radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented house in her Sector 47, Gurugram. According to PTI reports, her body was found hanging in her room on Wednesday night and no suicide note was found from the spot.

Singh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, had a strong following on Instagram with 682,000 followers. Simran's last Instagram post, shared on December 13, showed her twirling in a peach gown at the beach. The caption read, "Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach." Fans flooded the post's comments with messages of shock, with one comment reading, "How can someone who seems so happy die like this?"

Known as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" or the Heartbeat of Jammu, Simran was widely admired in her home region. The 25-year-old had previously worked for a notable radio station before transitioning to freelance radio work. She was also popular on Instagram for her humorous reels that delighted her followers.

Following the news of her death, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his grief. In a statement from the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Abdullah and his father Dr. Farooq Abdullah offered heartfelt condolences to Simran's family, friends, and fans. The statement praised her contributions to the cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir and acknowledged her impact on the region.