Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, passes away at 54

Elvis Presley's only child Lisa Marie Presley, whose turbulent life also included a music career, passed away aged 54 on Thursday.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," reads a family statement quoted in a report by Variety."They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

[{605a6910-cfb7-4cd4-ba40-5179236cdbdf:intradmin/ANI-20230113023633.jfif}]

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Presley was taken to the hospital early on Thursday morning after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home, only two days after she and her mother Priscilla Presley attended the Golden Globes. Paramedics gave her CPR, then they took her to the hospital.

Prior to the arrival of the paramedics, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who lived with Presley, performed CPR, per TMZ.

At the Golden Globes on January 10, Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley witnessed Austin Butler receive the award for best lead actor in a drama for his starring performance in "Elvis." They also went to "Elvis'" pre-Globes celebration on Sunday, where the family celebrated the King of Rock 'n Roll's 88th birthday. "I am so amazed by this movie, its impact, and what Austin has accomplished. I'm very happy. I'm sure my father would be quite proud as well, Lisa Marie added during the occasion.

Riley Keough, her daughter, has appeared in movies like "Zola," "The Devil Always" and "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Lisa Marie Presley, the sole child of one of the most well-known celebrities in history, experienced her parent's divorce when she was five years old, her father's death when she was nine, and a period of drug usage prior to converting to Scientology. She admitted to Playboy that her mother's boyfriend had inappropriate behaviour against her and was a regular in the media because of her brief marriages to Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson.

As per a report by Variety, Lisa Marie Presley was born approximately nine months after Elvis Presley wed the former Priscilla Beaulieu, who met the King of Rock 'n Roll at the age of fourteen and went on to star in a number of motion pictures and television programmes after the famous couple were divorced.

After her father, grandfather, and great-grandmother passed away, she received Graceland as her inheritance. When she turned 25, she also received Elvis Presley's full estate. She retained ownership of Graceland but sold 85 per cent of the estate, which had a USD100 million estimated value when she inherited it, to Industrial Media in 2005.

"To Whom It May Concern," Lisa Marie Presley's debut album as a singer-songwriter, was released in 2003. It produced the popular song "Lights Out" and was awarded gold status for sales of over 500,000 units. She co-wrote 10 songs for her second album, "Now What," including a rendition of the Ramones' "Here Today and Gone Tomorrow." Both Capitol Records albums made their debut in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

In collaboration with Simon Fuller's XIX Recordings, roots rocker T Bone Burnett produced her third album, the well-received "Storm & Grace," which was released by Republic Records in 2012. At Memphis' illustrious Sun Studios, where her father famously recorded, Lisa Marie Presley gave a performance of the album's lead single, "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet," for promotional purposes.

Her collaborations have included a "duet" with her father on "In the Ghetto," an Elvis Presley song that was first published in 1969, and a duet with Pat Benatar on "Heartbreaker" at the VH1 Divas Duets charity event.

She also made an appearance in the 1995 video for "You Are Not Alone" by Michael Jackson.

Benjamin Keough, her son, committed suicide in 2020 by shooting himself. Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood share twin daughters Finley and Harper in addition to Riley Keough. Prior to Lockwood, she was married to Danny Keough for two years, Nicolas Cage for two, and Michael Jackson for less than four months.

As per a report by Variety, Presley is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, her three daughters and a half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor