Sirish Bharadwaj, Ex Son-in-Law of Telugu Actor Chiranjeevi, Dies Due to Lung Damage

Sirish Bharadwaj, ex son-in-law of the popular Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, passed away on Wednesday after battling with prolonged illness. As per Zee Telugu, Sirish had been unwell for some time and unfortunately succumbed to his condition after being hospitalized in Hyderabad.

Actor Sri Reddy, known for her strained relationship with Chiranjeevi's family, also posted on Facebook to announce the sad news and express her condolences. However, as of now his family and the hospital has not released an official statement yet. Sirish was married to Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter, Sreeja. They eloped and got married in 2007 when he was 21 and Sreeja was 19. Their family was against the marriage. Sreeja and Sirish have a daughter, Nivrithi.

Rest in peace sirish pic.twitter.com/nins1IqxNt — Sri Reddy (@SriReddyTalks) June 19, 2024

In 2011, Sreeja filed a dowry harassment case against Sirish and his family. They divorced in 2014, after which Sreeja reconciled with her own family. In 2016, she married businessman Kalyan Dev. Sirish, too, remarried and entered politics