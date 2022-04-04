Smriti Kalra takes the mic on audio show 'Malang Ishq'

Mumbai, April 4 Actress Smriti Kalra, who has entertained the audience with some popular shows such as '12/24 Karol Bagh', 'Suvreen Guggal', 'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' and more, has now ventured into audio entertainment with the show 'Malang Ishq'.

Speaking about 'Malang Ishq', Smriti says: " This is my first experience venturing into the world of audio entertainment, so I am really excited to see how this turns out".

She adds how the idea was conceived and reveals: "The seed was planted in my head by my Insta family. The posts on my Instagram are usually accompanied with the hashtag #smritithinks. The hashtag denotes the short stories and my thoughts on life in general that I write as the caption."

"My Insta family enjoyed reading them and started to request I record my writings in my voice. So, when I was contacted for 'Malang Ishq', I said, 'yes'."

The actress discusses the future of audio entertainment and shares: "When was the last time you did leisure reading? Or visited a bookstore? Our busy lifestyle has either glued our eyes to the screen for work or has us drive through the heavy traffic to reach our next commitment. This is where audio entertainment comes into the picture."

"Just plug-in your earphones and enjoy podcasts or audio books. Since the pandemic increased our screen time drastically, audio entertainment gives our eyes a break whilst keeping our minds and imagination active. In fact, research states 25 per cent growth in audio entertainment in the past 2-3 years.

"Audio entertainment has always been there in the form of radio but now it is being promoted to the fore because of the time crunch we face. That is why I believe that audio entertainment is the future. Numerous audio apps sprouting in the market are a testimony to it," she concludes.

'Malang Ishq' is available on Amazon Audible.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor