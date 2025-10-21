"So proud...": Anushka Sharma gives a shout-out to Virat Kohli's bhabhi Chetna, praises her command over yoga

London [UK], October 21 : Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday shared a heartfelt note applauding her sister-in-law Chetna Kohli for her unwavering dedication to yoga.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "In every pose, she mirrors yoga itself- strength and grace, movement and stillness, all in harmony. So proud of you Chets @chetnakohli."

Anushka reposted Chetna's post in which she could be seen performing various asanas.

"My poses are far from perfect and that's where my practice lives. Somedays I tremble, waver and somedays I flow. But every attempt is a prayer of becoming and willingness to learn, unlearn & evolve. A reminder that GROWTH IS SACRED EVEN IN ITS IMPERFECTIONS," Chetna captioned the post.

Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna also dropped a heartfelt comment for Chetna.

"Grace personified peaceful within peace outside," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been away from the big screen ever since she embarked on the chapter of motherhood. Her upcoming project Chakda 'Xpress has reportedly faced multiple delays, and it remains unclear whether the film has been shelved or not.

