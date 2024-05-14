"So proud of you...": Hrithik Roshan wishes Pashmina ahead of her Bollywood debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 Hrithik Roshan has shared his best wishes for his cousin Pashmina, who is all set to make her debut with the film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'.

As the makers of the film starring Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan unveiled character posters of the star cast, he gave a shout-out to Pashmina and reshared the poster on his Instagram handle.

Sharing his best wishes for her, he wrote in the caption, "So proud of you @pashminaroshan ! You made it to this moment all on your own ! Can't wait to watch you shine ! Your spirit is going to take you far! #ishqvishqrebound is going to ROCK !! All the best to the entire team !! Mark the date ! 21st June 2024"

After his post, Pashmina also responded, saying, "Thankyou for being the best brother and the best mentor.. Hope to make you even more proud!"

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Rohit Saraf treated fans with the character posters and captioned his post, which read, "Re-directing you to the official season of #PyaarKaSecondRound #IshqVishkRebound."

The poster introduces Rohit Saraf as Raghav. He can be seen donning a casual blazer and trouser look.

The poster gives a glimpse of Pashmina's character Sanya.

Pashmina also shared her character poster on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "The only shot she misses is the one she doesn't shoot #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound"

Clad in a blue deep neck top and check short skirt, Pashmina poses for the camera as she holds a golf club.

The posters also introduced fans with look posters of Jibraan Khan as Sahir and Naila Grrewal as Riya.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. On Sunday, Rohit Saraf shares pictures from his visit to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessings with his co-stars and team.

Rohit was accompanied by Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, Jibraan Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani.

According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

