Sohum Shah wraps up second season of 'Maharani'

Mumbai, May 5 The second season of the web series 'Maharani' will see actor-producer Sohum Shah's character of Bheema Bharti going into new territories.

Sohum, who keeps updating about 'Maharani 2' on his social media, recently wrapped up the shoot on the second season of the show.

Excited to bring the second season to the audience, the actor said, "After the success of the first season of 'Maharani' there was so much anticipation surrounding the next season and we went all out to ensure we kept up to the expectations. The new season will see my character Bheema Bharati take a very different turn from season 1."

He added, "The writing, the dialogues, and the plot twists - everything is more powerful and I can't wait to see how the audience reacts to this avatar of Bheema."

Recently, he also took to his social media and shared a reel in which he was seen in 'Maharani 2'. He wrote in the caption, "Shades of me and my beard. Kaisa laga naya look?"

Meanwhile, the actor also has 'Sanaa', 'Dahaad', his production venture, and his horror anthology in the pipeline.

