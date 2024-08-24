"Sometimes have to kill your darlings": Ryan Reynolds on why Rob McElhenney's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo got cut

Washington [US], August 24 : Ryan Reynolds has recently revealed he was 'mortified' to cut Rob McElhenney's cameo from the film Deadpool & Wolverine.

McElhenney, a close friend of Reynolds and co-owner of their Wrexham football club, had traveled to London to film a scene as a Time Variance Authority soldier.

In an Instagram post, Reynolds expressed his regret about removing the cameo, saying that it was a tough decision.

"A word on my "darling" friend, @robmcelhenney. Rob very kindly did a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine which will hopefully live on in the digital extras," he wrote.

"While editing a movie, they say you 'sometimes have to kill your darlings.' And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo...," he added.

Reynolds further added that the scene was cut because it did not fit well with the rest of the film.

"The sequence wasn't working the way we'd originally constructed it. Rob was the only reason it stayed in the cut for as long as it did, because even under a TVA mask and helmet, you can feel him smoldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit and 'I create hit tv shows' swagger. Don't even get me started on Wrexham. I wouldn't know a love like @wrexham_afc if it weren't for Rob McElhenney," the actor further wrote.

Although McElhenney's cameo did not make it to the final cut, the film still includes several surprise appearances, such as Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool.

