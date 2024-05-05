Sonakshi reveals that she wants to be an actor whom filmmakers can cast in any genre

New Delhi, May 5 Since her debut in 2010, Sonakshi Sinha has tried to not get pigeonholed in a particular role. The actress said she has strived to reinvent herself and aims to be the kind of actor whom filmmakers can cast in any genre.

“An actor's job is to always strive and keep doing different things, reinventing themselves with everything they do, and I think that is what I have been doing. I have been doing it since I did my first solo film, which was ‘Akira’, and that’s always been what I strive to do,” Sonakshi told IANS.

The actress said she always wants to pick roles that are different from each other because she wants "to show my range as an actor".

"I want to be that actor whom a filmmaker can cast in any genre. That’s been my effort ever since then, and I think I have been doing pretty great at it. I have done many diverse roles. I have portrayed some very strong female characters on screen, and I am very happy to do so,” she said.

Sonakshi made her debut in 2010 with 'Dabangg' starring Salman Khan. She was then seen in films such as 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Son of Sardaar', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara', 'R…Rajkumar', 'Boss', 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', 'Mission Mangal', and 'Kalank', to name a few.

The actress describes her 14 years in Hindi cinema as the "best journey ever".

"I have worked with all sorts of filmmakers. I have done many genres of films. I kind of have just explored things as and when they have come to me, and I have really enjoyed it," she said.

"Till today, any project I start, I treat it as my first film, and I think that is what keeps me engaged in the process," said Sonakshi, who is the daughter of veteran star and politician Shatrughan Sinha.

The 36-year-old star, who has a degree in fashion design, shared that growing up she did not want to be an actor, and whatever she has learned about the craft has been on the job.

"I feel whatever I have learnt, I have learnt through experience because acting was never in my periphery while I was growing up. I never wanted to act, and whatever I have learnt, I have learnt on the job. I am truly thankful for it,” she said.

