Sonakshi Sinha casts a spell at India Couture Week 2024 in shimmery pink gown

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Newlywed actor Sonakshi Sinha set the ramp on fire with her thumkas as she turned muse for designer Dolly J at India Couture Week in Delhi on Saturday.

Looking breathtakingly beautiful in a shimmery blush pink gown with a high slit and embellishment all over it. Her stunning outfit was teamed with a low cute blouse and a cape.

Her big smile, blushed cheeks, nude lips and curly hair look raised the glam quotient on the ramp.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9717ZzyasQ/

Not only with her walk but Sonakshi captivated the guests present at the event with her moves to the tune of the singer performing at the ramp.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship.

Dolly J Studio put on display their new collection that comprises beautiful shades of gold, lilacs, pink and sparkling silver.

Dolly J's collection "La Vie En Rose" unfoldeded like a fairy tale, embracing timeless elegance through contemporary craftsmanship.

Intricate embroideries and floral motifs transported viewers to a world of eternal beauty. Shimmering fabrics like iridescent tissues, tulle, chiffons, and silk organzas defined each silhouette, blending lightness and structured femininity.

India Couture Week 2024 kickstarted on July 24. Falguni Shane Peacock will be closing the fashion gala on July 31.

