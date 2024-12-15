Sonu Sood To Hit the Ahmedabad Streets for a Marathon Championing a Drug-Free Future

With a heart as big as his on-screen presence, Sonu Sood has leveraged his influence to uplift and empower people. The national hero is now set to lace up his running shoes for yet another cause. On the 15th of this month, Sonu will participate in the Gift City Run in Ahmedabad, supporting the third season of #DrugFreeFuture—a powerful initiative aimed at creating awareness and fighting the growing menace of drug abuse in society. Making his directorial debut this year, he’s also gearing up to take his fans in the city on an adrenaline-charged ride by treating them with glimpses of his upcoming action saga, 'Fateh'.

Starting from Gandhinagar, the marathon championed by Sonu advocates a #DrugFreeFuture, working towards building a healthier, drug-free generation. His visit to Ahmedabad is perfectly timed with the escalating buzz around his forthcoming directorial. Its teaser and title track 'Fateh Kar Fateh' have already set the internet ablaze, promising a cinematic experience packed with high-octane stunts, razor-sharp visuals, and a narrative that explores the real-life threat that cybercrime poses. Starring Sonu Sood as an ex-special ops officer, Fateh also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and the legendary Naseeruddin Shah. Produced by Sonali Sood, Umesh KR Bansal and Co-produced by Ajay Dhama, Fateh a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime is slated to release on January 10, 2025.