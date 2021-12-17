Sonu Sood's reaction on national level shooter Konika Layak's suicide

Youth is the future of our country, and educating as well as giving life morals to them is very important. Parents too need to understand this that every children has a right to follow their dreams and it's their responsibility as well to not put too much burden on them. But, the society can't expect the fact that every child is different, that's why the country facing suicide cases of many youth who murder themselves only in the shame or embarrassment, for not ful-filling their parents dreams.



And same case has now happened in the Howrah district of West Bengal on Wednesday (December 15) morning. The national level shooter Konika Layak hang herself in the hostel room. She was found hanging at her hostel room. The 28 year old killed herself because she can't fulfill her parents expectations, she also leave the suicidal note in this regards.



The shotter was gifted a rifle by actor Sonu Sood.

After knowing the news Sonu Sood expressed his displeasure and mourned her loss, he shared the picture on social media and wrote in Hindi "इस दुखद ख़बर से दिल पूरी तरह टूट गया,

मुझे याद है जब कोनिका को राइफल भेंट की थी तो उसने मुझे ओलंपिक्स का मेडल लाने का वादा किया था। आज वो सब खत्म हो गया।

ईश्वर उसके परिवार को शक्ति दे।" (Heartbroken by this sad news. I remember when Konika was presented with a rifle, she promised to bring me an Olympic medal. Today it is all over. May God give strength to his family).

It's high time now that parents and society to look after mental health.