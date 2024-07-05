Soon To Be Mommy Deepika Padukone's Child Acted in Kalki 2898 AD Reveals Nag Ashwin

In 2898 AD, "Kalki" is considered to be a blockbuster movie of 2024. The plot, visuals, and acting by legends such as Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone have fully impressed the audience. In this movie not only Deepika but her to be born baby also did a debut.

Deepika, one of the finest actresses, did not have much action in the film Kalki. Director Nag Ashwin shared that her character comes into the story with a limited perspective and is essentially a fish out of water in the larger mythological story. Deepika's character only has a moment of courage or action when she has to save her child, as she is new to this unfamiliar world. Nag explained that Deepika shot for the film while pregnant, and even her actual child had a small role in the movie.

Deepika is expecting her first child in September and announced her pregnancy in February end, and she’s also shown pregnant in the film. Nag also revealed that Deepika shot for Kalki 2898 AD when she was pregnant, "She did actually in the end. In one of her last pickup shots, she was actually pregnant. So there were two days when her actual child also acted in the movie (laughs)."

'Kalki 2898 AD' has just finished an extended week-long stint at the box office, making a significant impact each day. The movie has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark in India and has already grossed over Rs 700 crore worldwide. Featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles, the film has set numerous records across various versions, both internationally and within India.