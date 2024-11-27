South Actor P. Subbaraju Santosh Ties the Knot in a Simple Beach Wedding: See Pics

Winter is here and so is the wedding season, and many celebrities are making headlines for their nuptials. Now, popular South actor P. Subbaraju Santosh has joined the list, sharing the joyous news of his marriage with fans on social media. Subbaraju posted a beautiful photo with his wife on the beach, captioning it, "Hitched finally!!!". The wedding, which was held in a simple, intimate setting, took place on the beach without any grand celebrations.

In the photo, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional attire. The bride wore a red saree, complemented by a gajra in her hair, while Subbaraju opted for a white kurta and upper. The couple’s wedding photos quickly went viral, and fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Subbaraju , who has gained recognition as a Pan-India star, has entertained audiences in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films. Despite his fame, he has always kept his personal life private, staying away from social media. His fans are now eagerly anticipating his upcoming movie.