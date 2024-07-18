Stree 2 trailer: RajKummar, Shraddha, Chanderi gang embark on mission to fight new 'Sarkate' bhoot

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 18 : After the teaser was released, it made everyone wait for the trailer and finally it's here. Makers of 'Stree 2' starring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with the trailer video.

The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Instead of "O stree kal aana", people of Chanderi ask for her help this time.

The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha.

Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save from the new challenge emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village.

Tamannaah Bhatia making a cameo with a dance number in the movie.

Sharing the trailer, Shraddha wrote, "YE RAHA TRAILER! India's most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank! Get ready for the biggest horror-comedy film of the year. Stree 2 Trailer Out Now.The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024#Stree2 #SarkateKaAatank."

As soon as the trailer was released, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "waiting to see you all guys in this crazy fun and full entertainment."

Another user wrote, "Love it."

"Dar lag gya dekh ke," another user commented.

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers released intriguing posters.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar treated fans with a new poster and captioned it, "Ho jaiye taiyar Aa raha hai #Bicky with his most loved gang and with #Stree ji for the biggest horror comedy of the year. #Stree2 Trailer out tomorrow. The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

The poster captures Bicky (RajKummar) and his gang facing the Stree with a fire stick and torch in their hands.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

'Stree 2', produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will hit cinema halls on the holiday of Independence Day, August 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor