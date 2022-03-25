Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda begin shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Archie Comics

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty will be soon be brought to screen courtesy filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is directing the Hindi adaptation of the popular Archie comics. Recently, paparazzi pictures of the trio sporting their character’s costume surfaced online. Even though it’s not an official look reveal, these shots of the starkids are reportedly from the film set.While there have been no official casting announcements yet, the central trio–Archie, Betty and Veronica–are reportedly being played by debutantes Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

While Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Khushi is the daughter of the late Sridevi (and sister of Janhvi Kapoor), and Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. All three youngsters appeared like their comics counterparts, but with noticeable tweaks. Suhana sported long black hair, like Veronica, while Khushi sported bangs. Agastya didn’t have Archie’s famous red hair, but he did appear to have had his locks curled in the character’s style. Agastya’s sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, was also spotted hanging out on set. Zoya is best known for having directed the films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy. On streaming, she’s worked on projects such as Made in Heaven and the recent Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.



