Sundeep Kishan expresses hope that Thaman will do his 'style' of 'duty' for 'Sigma' in belated birthday post!

Chennai, Nov 18 Actor Sundeep Kishan, who plays the lead in director Jason Sanjay's eagerly awaited film 'Sigma', on Tuesday penned a birthday post to Thaman in which he expressed the hope that the ace music director would do his 'style' of 'duty' when it came to delivering music for the film.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a belated birthday post to music director Thaman, actor Sundeep Kishan wrote, "Belated Birthday wishes to Dear @MusicThaman. As a Friend and Fan #Sigma ki Thaman style Duty chesthavu ane nammakam/aasa tho wishing you a fantastic year ahead. Love you Darling."

The film is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Tamil as Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with 'Sigma', is the son of well known actor Vijay, who is all set to bid adieu to the world of films as he has now turned a politician.

Already, sources close to the unit have disclosed that the film would be an action adventure comedy.

It was only a week ago, that the makers announced the title of the film as 'Sigma'.

Lyca Productions, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the title poster. It said,"Presenting the Title of #JSJ01 - #SIGMA. The quest begins."

The title poster had Sundeep Kishan sitting on bundles of cash with a bandaged hand.

Interestingly, the makers have now disclosed that the unit of the film has successfully completed 65 days of shooting and that this covered 95% of the film’s schedule.

Sources say 'Sigma' will tell the story of a fearless lone wolf—the eponymous sigma—who defies societal norms and pursues ambitious goals with an underdog mentality. The film combines the thrill of a hidden treasure hunt with high-stakes criminal heist elements, delivering a captivating mix of action, adventure, and comedy.

The film features Sundeep Kishan in the lead. Alongside him, the ensemble cast will include Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, and several exciting cameo appearances.

At the time of title announcement, Lyca Productions CEO Tamil Kumaran had said, “Director Jaoson Sanjay has delivered exactly what he promised. His ability to convert his writing into execution with precise planning makes him a perfect, complete director. It is any production house’s dream to produce projects within budget and on time. Completing 95% of the film within 65 days, with an ensemble of talented artistes, is an incredible feat for a debutant director. We at Lyca are immensely proud to introduce Jason Sanjay as a director and foresee a very prosperous and long career for him.”

Jaoson Sanjay, for his part, had said, “The title and concept capture the fearless, independent spirit of a ‘sigma’, an outlier who follows his own path, undeterred by societal norms. With elements of treasure hunts, heists, and comedy, the film promises an adrenaline-fueled cinematic journey. Thaman’s electrifying score, Sundeep Kishan’s dynamic action hero presence, and Lyca Productions’ signature grand production values elevate the experience.I am blessed to work with the best professionals in their respective crafts, and without their support, completing the schedule on time would not have been possible. With just one song left, we will move to post-production and aim for an early summer release.”

Chief technicians working on the film include music composer Thaman, cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, editor Praveen K.L., and art director Benjamin M.

'Sigma', which is a multi lingual film in Tamil and Telugu, has been shot across Chennai, Salem, Thalakona, and Thailand, using a combination of live locations and specially designed sets to bring the adventurous story to life.

