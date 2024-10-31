Suniel Shetty drops Diwali picture with KL Rahul, Athiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Actor Suniel Shetty gave fans a glimpse into his family festivities on Diwali.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share an adorable family selfie. In the picture the actor can be seen smiling with his wife Mana Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty, and son-in-law KL Rahul, all dressed up in traditionals.

However, the picture felt incomplete as Suniel's son, Ahan Shetty, was missing.

In his caption, the 'Dhadkan' actor wished fans a happy Diwali and mentioned missing his son. "Happy Diwali. Missing you @ahan.shetty," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DByZhxviVSL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal at their office for a Diwali puja.

The 'Bhediya' actor looked dapper in a white kurta as he got out of his car. His wife, Natasha, looked stunning in a pink kurta sharara. The couple smiled and posed for the paps stationed outside.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted celebrating Diwali as the trio were seen visiting Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor on Thursday.

The couple was spotted in their car, with Ranbir driving while Alia sat in the front seat holding baby Raha on her lap. Alia looked stunning in a yellow suit paired with a pink dupatta, while the highlight of the moment was Ranbir and Raha twinning in beige kurtas.

Parineeti Chopra also shared a series of beautiful pictures from her Diwali celebration on her Instagram account, giving her fans a glimpse of her special day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel will be seen in various projects like 'The Legend of Somnath', 'Welcome to the Jungle', a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate, and 'Hunter 3'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor