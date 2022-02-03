Sunil Grover had a minor heart attack confirms doctor

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover, who underwent a bypass surgery recently, has been discharged from the hospital today (February 3). The 44-year old actor was admitted to Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai after complaining of chest pain. Now, one of the doctors in his interview to E-times has confirmed that the actor suffered a heart attack. and was also found Covid positive at the time of admission.

The doctor said, "Sunil Grover is a young TV artist. He had chest pain after which he was adviced to visit the hospital. After blood tests and ECG, it was discovered that he had suffered a heart attack. He was given medication and medically stabilised. He was also found Covid positive. Although he had no symptoms - no fever, no cough - the treatment was given for that as well. After a week, an angiography was done. It was found that all his three arteries had blockage. Hence, a bypass surgery was recommended and done 14 days ago. He has recovered well and is being discharged now."