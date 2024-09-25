Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play same sex couple in ‘Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani’ trailer

Mumbai, Sep 25 The trailer of the upcoming streaming movie ‘Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It blends love and humour as it gives a glimpse of the life of Amar (played by Sunny Singh) who is burdened by societal expectations as he discovers his sexuality.

In search of liberation, he travels to London, and falls in love with Prem (played by Aditya Seal) on the flight. However, things take a turn when Amar is called back by his family over the pretext of an emergency. He later realises that he has been pushed into an arranged marriage.

The situation tests the strength of the same-sex couple as they navigate life.

Talking about his character, Sunny Singh said, "Amar is a Punjabi guy—a sweet charmer who is emotionally connected with everyone in his family. However, he has kept one thing hidden from them: his sexuality, and he has been hesitant to discuss it. For Amar, love is very pure and compassionate, and he has always been searching for a strong relationship, which he finds with Prem, a contrasting personality. The film portrays same-sex relationships beautifully and aesthetically on screen”.

The film also stars Pranutan Bahl, whose dry sense of humour is absolutely loved by her co-actor Aditya Seal.

Aditya Seal said, “Prem wears his heart on his sleeve and lives each day as it comes. For him, love is a feeling he’s both afraid of and guards himself against until he meets "the one" and realises the lengths he’ll go to get that love back. Playing Prem was an interesting challenge because, no matter what I do, I’ll never truly experience the depth of what Prem feels. A huge part of this journey is owed to the film director, who helped me understand Prem on a deeper level. Pranutan is such a darling—her dry sense of humour made working with her a lot of fun, and we had some great banters”.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Parth Gajjar and Poonam Shroff and directed by Hardik Gajjar, ‘Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani’, is set to stream on JioCinema from October 4, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor