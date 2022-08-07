Suresh Raina's die hard fan Vignesh passes away, Cricketer pens heartfelt note

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was in for a deep shock after his biggest fan Vignesh passed away. Vignesh was always seen in the stands cheering his favourite player Suresh Raina while he played for the four-time champions CSK during the previous editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). During IPL, the super fan used to apply yellow paint on his body with ‘Raina’ written on his front and back as he cheered for the left-handed batter.

“RIP brother @CricVignesh! My deepest condolences to the family,” Raina tweeted on a video of Vignesh celebrating a run-out that the CSK cricketer did during his IPL playing days, against KKR. The shocking news of Vignesh’s demise was shared by a prominent CSK fan group on Twitter where it was told that he was suffering from an illness over the last few months and had recently passed away.