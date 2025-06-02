Surveen Chawla Advised Rest Due to Back Injury Amid Promotions of Criminal Justice 4 and Rana Naidu 2 : Reports

Bollywood actress Surveen Chawala is reportedly suffering from the back injury amid the promotions of Rana Naidu and Criminal Justice. Sources close to the actress revealed that Surveen has been advice for complete rest by doctors.

As per the Money Control reports, amid the buzz around these two major releases, Surveen's injury has forced her to step back from participation in promotional events. However Surven and her team has not issued any official statement about the extent of injury and how long it will take to recover.

Meanwhile Surveen Chawla recently talked about her own career-long encounters with abusive behaviour and the casting couch. Chawla recently talked about some unsettling experiences, including one that happened after her marriage, in an interview with The Male Feminist. Recalling a particular incident, she said that after the meeting ended with a director, he tried to kiss her. She was shocked when the director leaned in for a kiss. She said that this happened after she got married.

Surveen Chawla said, “I have encountered the casting couch situation multiple times. I will tell you about an incident that happened on Mumbai’s Veera Desai Road. After the meeting at his office cabin, he came to see me off at the gate. This was after I got married. And the strange thing was that we talked about this in the meeting, also. He asked me how things were going and what my husband had done, but since he had an enormous workspace, we were talking within his cabin. I had to push him away as he tried to kiss me as I approached the door to say goodbye. I was startled and asked him what he was doing, and I just walked off.”