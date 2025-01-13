Swwapnil Joshi spills the beans on his role in 'Jilabi'

Mumbai, Jan 13 Producer and actor Swwapnil Joshi will next be a part of the forthcoming Marathi entertainer, "Jilabi". He will be seen essaying the role of an encounter specialist in his next.

Shelling out further details regarding his character, Swwapnil Joshi was quoted saying, "For the first time ever, 'Jilabi' introduces a cop universe to Marathi cinema. I play an encounter specialist who appears to be cold-blooded and unsympathetic on the surface but has many more layers which are not immediately revealed. 'Jilabi' has both realism as well as entertainment in the right proportions. And because the film is rooted in an authentic Marathi milieu, it will appeal to audiences across generations. It is a deeply emotional story but also shot like a contemporary thriller. 'Jilabi' will remind audiences of cult classics like 'Satya' and 'Company.''

Swwapnil Joshi also talked about his experience of working with producer Anand Pandit on the project. The actor revealed, "Working with him was a delightful experience. He chooses to back projects with fresh storylines that can appeal to a pan-Indian audience. 'Jilabi' has been such an extraordinary journey for me as an actor because it is so well-written and gave me the kind of sharp dialogues and repartee that we don't hear anymore in mainstream cinema. I can't wait for the film to be released and gauge the audience's response to our hard work."

The producer of the drama, Anand Pandit also spilled his excitement saying, "This is a very unusual cop film that will prove to be genre defining."

Aside from Swwapnil Joshi, "Jilabi" will also see Prasad Oak, Shivani Surve, Ganesh Yadav, Parna Pethe, Pranav Raorane, Ashwini Chavare, Rajesh Kamble, Dilip Karade, and Aditya Bhalerao in prominent roles. Directed by Nitin Kamble, Amar Mohile has composed the background score for the movie. While Sadique Iqbal is responsible for the film's editing, Ganesh Utekar has looked after the camera work.

