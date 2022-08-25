Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin file for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are divorcing after 25 years of marriage. On Friday, at a court in Florida, Flavin filed "for dissolution of marriage and other relief." The couple got married back in 1997 after dating for years since 1988. The pair had a significant age gap between them as Stallone recently turned 76 years and Flavin is 54.

In a statement to People, Flavin said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues." The pair share three daughters together Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25 though Stallone is also father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage and his oldest son Sage which he shared with his late partner Starlin Wright. The news comes after rumours of a split between the loving couple spread through the Internet like wildfire as fans noticed that Stallone had covered up a tattoo of his wife's face which featured on his biceps.