T20 World Cup: Ranveer Singh describes Ravindra Jadeja as "most lethal weapon"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : As cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20 Internationals after steering India to the T20 World Cup 2024 title on Saturday, actor Ranveer Singh penned an appreciation post for three of them.

In the post, he described Kohli as the "King Kohli" and Jadeja as the "best all rounder of his generation."

Ranveer hailed Rohit as "one of the greatest batsmen of all time."

He also gave a shout out to coach Rahul Dravid and players Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C82BaIHsOQu/?hl=en&img_index=1

"How fortunate we are to have witnessed this glorious moment in our nation's history! The boys have done it! World champions!!! We fought like warriors and took what was rightly ours! Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid! One of the greats of Indian Cricket goes out with a World Cup to his name! Rohit Sharma's legacy gets its crowning glory! The ultimate achievement - he's a World Cup winning captain, ladies and gentlemen! The paragon of aggressive batting in the short format. One of the greatest batsmen of all time. Mumbai's own, nation's pride. Thank you," Ranveer wrote.

"Virat Kohli. Nothing can be said about this giant that hasn't been said already. I guess he said it best, this is what dreams are made of. We too bow our heads in gratitude... for the glory you've brought us throughout your playing career. King Kohli - an icon of the world of sports. Thank you. Jaddu. The best all-rounder of his generation. The most lethal weapon in all of cricket. The skill and dynamism he's displayed on the field has been extraordinary. He's made the impossible possible, time and time again. A superstar. A winner. A champion. Thank you," Ranveer added.

Ranveer's post is a perfect tribute to Team India.

"To every member of Team India - thank you! Surya's catch will go down as one of the greatest plays in the history of team sports. Hardik's tears said it all. They said everything that he didn't say when everyone had so much to say about him. My boy. What a redemption. Absolute cinema.

And the man of the moment, who we will all remember forever as India's trump card, India's ace, India's game-changer - the one and only Jasprit Bumrah. The most feared and fabled pacer in history of Indian cricket. Greatest of all time.It's a historic end to an era. An era of the highest achievement in sports, the ultimate glory and overwhelming pride. Jai Hind, "Ranveer wrote.

Undoubtedly, Ranveer's post summed up the emotions of 140 crore Indians.

