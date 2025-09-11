Taapsee Pannu showcases her aerial yoga skills 'like a boss'

Mumbai, Sep 11 Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Taapsee Pannu gave a glimpse of her aerial yoga practice with a dollop of humour.

Taapsee took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures and videos, capturing different stages of her workout with aerial silks.

In the first picture, as she began the exercise, the actress wrote: “We start well.” The next image showed her holding the pose as she captioned it: “Still there.”

The third frame featured the 38-year-old actress suspended mid-air with the help of aerial silks, where she jokingly captioned: “Trying to straighten up.”

She then shared a video of herself attempting to wrap up the sequence and hilariously said: “Tried to finish in style but… with the most ungraceful exit.”

Finally, Taapsee ended on a high note with a picture of herself comfortably seated on the silks, and captioned it: “But still sitting like a boss.”

Talking about acting, Taapsee was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, a 2024 comedy drama film directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan.

The film follows the story of three married couples who decide to play an innocent game where they openly reveal their text messages and emails to each other. However, complications arise when secrets begin to unravel.

She has completed filming for her upcoming movie “Gandhari”.

“Gandhari” promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari”, which also stars Ishwak Singh marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

