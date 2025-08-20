Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Komal Aka Ambika Ranjankar Reacts to Exit Rumours

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got into controversy due to clash between actor and producer. Many popular characters from the show quit over the difference with producer. Recently actress Ambika Ranjankar who plays the role of Komal Hathi went missing from few episodes, leading to the speculation that she might have quit the show. Ambika has been a part of the show since the first episode which aired over 17 years back.

After so much buzz about Ambika leaving the show, actress has broken the silence. Talking about the issue Actress told Tellychakkar that, "No, I haven’t quit the show. I am very much a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. "Well, for some personal reasons, I was away. I needed some time for myself."

Gokuldham Society recently welcomed the Binjolas, a Rajasthani family, as permanent residents. Kuldeep Gor plays Ratan Binjola, a saree shop owner, alongside Dharti Bhatt as his social media influencer wife, Rupa Baditop. Akshaan Sehrawat and Maahi Bhadra play their children, Veer and Bansari.

Earlier on Raksha Bandhan, Asit Modi went to Disha Vakani's house. There, Diha tied a rakhi to Asti's hand which created possible comeback rumours. On the other hand, actress Jennifer Mistry, who is popular for her role of Mrs. Sodhi in the show, made serious allegations against Asit Modi has commented on Disha-Asit Modi's Raksha Bandhan photo.