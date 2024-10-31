'Tabu wows in black gown at New York Premiere of Dune: Prophecy'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Actor Tabu turned heads by making a stylish appearance at the New York premiere of her anticipated series 'Dune:Prophecy'.

Tabu walked the red carpet in a black couture gown, custom-made by ace Indian designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

On Thursday, Tabu treated fans with pictures of herself from the premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Tabu's ensemble was a reinvention of the traditional Angrakha. The couture showcases the revival of Abu Sandeep's iconic 'Crushed Silk' collection. Crafted from pure Khadi silk, it boasts a crushed texture achieved through a signature artisanal technique, perfected over thirty-eight years ago.

Set a staggering 10,000 years before the events of the films, this new series delves into the origins of the enigmatic Bene Gesserit sisterhood, emerging in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad.

Tabu will be seen playing the pivotal role of Sister Francesca in the series.

The series will explore how the Bene Gesserit, a formidable sisterhood integral to the 'Dune' narrative, began to assert its influence across the galaxy.

Tabu, who is making her Hollywood debut, stars alongside actresses Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who portray sisters from the notorious Harkonnen family.

Their characters play crucial roles in the formation of the Bene Gesserit, promising to add depth to the series.

The series introduces a new array of characters alongside familiar names from the 'Dune' legacy, including Emperor Javicco Corrino, portrayed by Mark Strong, and Princess Ynez.

The diverse cast also features Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Jade Anouka, among others, all contributing to the emerging narrative of the sisterhood.

Despite some initial scepticism about a 'Dune' spin-off, the buzz surrounding the trailer has ignited considerable excitement among fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor